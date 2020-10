If a company has ongoing debt (loans, etc.), is the cost of servicing that debt subtracted from revenue when EPS is calculated?

Put another way: If you had 2 stocks: S1, S2, and everything else was equal, and EPS for S1 (EPS1) was 10 and EPS2 was 5, but S1 had a lot of long term debt, would S1 still be worth more because :