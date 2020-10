I am just beginning my studies in finance and I have noticed that Berkshire Hathaway has an extremely high value for EPS (ttm) and I couldn't find out why. I have compared it to some other financial companies and to some tech companies as well, and it seems way far off. Is this correct? Why is it and what does this mean?

sources:

https://finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=BRK-A