Pretty straightforward. I am up quite high on a certain stock that I believe is going to fall in the short term but continue to rise in the longer term. I would still like to attempt to make some money on this short term fall. To avoid paying short term capital gains tax on this large return (have held the stock <1 year) and to avoid the emotional anguish of selling a stock I love, I would rather not sell the shares I own. Instead, I would like to short the stock and make a profit on that short which I would be ok with paying short term capital gains on. My question is, does this make sense? Can I short a stock I am long on? Essentially I am looking to have pool A of stock X which I have bought and not sold and pool B of stock X which I have shorted and then rebought later. Can these pools remain separate? Does this even make sense?