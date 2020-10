Based on historical evidence, a B-rated counter party is approximately 16 times more likely to default over a 1-year time period than a BBB-rated counter party. Over a 10-year time period, a B-rated counter party is how many more times likely to default than a BBB-rated counter party?

Answer provided is 5 times. How is that computed?

I don't know the criteria for BBB-rated and B-rated Bonds.