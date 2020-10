What are some ways a company might make money off of land, other than selling or leasing it to tenants?

I'm trying to solve a bit of a weird business puzzle. Part of it involves a person who says he has a company that buys land which is very profitable, but he does not sell, lease, or develop on it. I asked if his company perhaps farms the land, but he said no to that as well. He said they have some way of making money off the land itself.