I can't address some of your questions because they don't make much sense so rather than attempting that, here's a a basic overview of options and hopefully it can assist you in formulating additional questions that are clearer and more speciific.

An equity option is a standardized contract between two parties to buy or sell an underlying (stock, ETF) at a certain price for a limited amount of time and its value is subject to 6 pricing variables.

A contract is created when two parties open a new position (buy to open and sell to open). When both parties are closing an existing position, a contract is terminated. And when one party is opening and the other is closing, the contract just changes hands. Trading occurs on various option exchanges and the Option Clearing Corp is the issuer of all options and it manages assignment and exercise.