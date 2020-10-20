1

I hold a mortgage for $130K. "6% per annum", 20 years, 240 monthly payments of $931. The mortgagee paid the initial 45 monthly payments and has not paid for 264 months.

I would like to know the current value of the mortgage if it were to be paid off today.

I think it should be the balance listed in the amortization table for the most recent payment, which is $115841, plus 6% interest since that payment, or $115841 * (1.06 ^ (264/12)), which is $417437.

The mortgagee claims it's (240-45) * $931 = $181545. She says there is no provision in the mortgage for changing the number or amount of payments.

| improve this question | |
  • Looking through your previous questions it seems like this may be part of an ongoing financial situation where you may be getting taken advantage of financially by a family member. Please seek legal advice on how to get back what has been taken from you. Clearly presenting 'fairness' arguments will not work with a counterparty that refuses to engage with you in good faith. I hope you are able to get the help you need. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 35 secs ago
0

Your calculation, which continues to compound interest on the principal amount remaining at the time of the latest payment made, is intuitively correct. If this were a standard mortgage contract with a bank, it would certainly work that way (that is, if they allowed you to go on a 20-year payment hiatus).

The problem is, you are dealing with a legal matter, and what truly applies in this case will depend on the legal agreement you made with the mortgagee. Does your contract actually consider this possibility? Further, is your contract one which would hold up in court as being legally binding?

You're dealing with a $230k discrepancy between what you believe is correct and what the mortgagee believes is correct. Time for paid legal advice, not a free forum post.

| improve this answer | |
  • I don't think "standard mortgages" in the US compound interest - they just compute interest on the unpaid principal balance (at least mine does, and I assume it's "standard"). That said, one you miss a payment and are in default then you start including late fees which are MUCH higher than the compounded interest would be. – D Stanley 5 mins ago
  • @DStanley In cases where a payment hiatus is allowed (somewhat common in Canada, typically for 3-6 months based on some list of 'emergency' events), I believe interest does continue to compound. I suppose this may not be a 'standard mortgage' contract, but more broadly standard fair debt calculation. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 2 mins ago
0

She is certainly wrong (you don't get to just not pay for 20 years and pick up where you left off) and you might be right depending on what the mortgage says about "accrued unpaid interest" - if it compounds (meaning any unpaid interest is included in the calculation of the next month's interest) then your formula would be right.

If it does not get included in the interest calculation and just accrues as simple interest (for example, my mortgage says that interest will be charged on the "unpaid principal balance", which would probably be interpreted to NOT include unpaid interest), then you need to split the remaining "balance" into two parts: the actual principal owed and the accrued interest.

The accrued interest would be the interest rate times the principal balance after the last payment times the number of periods, or $115,841 * (.06/12) * 264 = 152,910. So the total amount "owed" would be $268,751, but only the 115,841 would continue to accrue interest.

All that said, this mortgage is in default, and if the mortgage doesn't specify what to do in case of default, then it comes down to whatever the two of you can agree on. You hold a lien to the house, but she holds the checkbook, so you need to wither work out a settlement or go to court, present your arguments, and let a judge decide what would be "fair".

| improve this answer | |
  • 1
    I'm not sure the mortgagee being "certainly wrong" can be guaranteed here - if this is an agreement between 2 previously friendly parties (family, etc.), I could easily imagine a contract which does not discuss interest at all, and only defines payment owed based on an amortization table. Interest may be implied but not directly stated, and depending on statute in the OP's jurisdiction, barring a legally binding contract, it is unclear how such a situation would be handled. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 17 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon Fair enough, there could be an agreement that allows this, but foregiving unpaid interest (let alone 20 years' worth) is certainly not typical. – D Stanley 7 mins ago
  • Based on previous questions by the OP, it seems there may barely be a 'contract' at all, and possibly just an amortization table they agreed to. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 min ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.