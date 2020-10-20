She is certainly wrong (you don't get to just not pay for 20 years and pick up where you left off) and you might be right depending on what the mortgage says about "accrued unpaid interest" - if it compounds (meaning any unpaid interest is included in the calculation of the next month's interest) then your formula would be right.
If it does not get included in the interest calculation and just accrues as simple interest (for example, my mortgage says that interest will be charged on the "unpaid principal balance", which would probably be interpreted to NOT include unpaid interest), then you need to split the remaining "balance" into two parts: the actual principal owed and the accrued interest.
The accrued interest would be the interest rate times the principal balance after the last payment times the number of periods, or
$115,841 * (.06/12) * 264 = 152,910. So the total amount "owed" would be $268,751, but only the 115,841 would continue to accrue interest.
All that said, this mortgage is in default, and if the mortgage doesn't specify what to do in case of default, then it comes down to whatever the two of you can agree on. You hold a lien to the house, but she holds the checkbook, so you need to wither work out a settlement or go to court, present your arguments, and let a judge decide what would be "fair".