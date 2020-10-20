I hold a mortgage for $130K. "6% per annum", 20 years, 240 monthly payments of $931. The mortgagee paid the initial 45 monthly payments and has not paid for 264 months.

I would like to know the current value of the mortgage if it were to be paid off today.

I think it should be the balance listed in the amortization table for the most recent payment, which is $115841, plus 6% interest since that payment, or $115841 * (1.06 ^ (264/12)), which is $417437.

The mortgagee claims it's (240-45) * $931 = $181545. She says there is no provision in the mortgage for changing the number or amount of payments.