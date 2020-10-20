Your two language-and-communications tips here are

Enthusiasm (even over-the-top enthusiasm) never hurts Always ask questions in negotiations or discussions

So what about simply:

Steve, that's fantastic news. Let me tell you something. Looking at the market, I was thinking that an appropriate salary for that position might be £799,000. Could you give me your thoughts on that?

Similar phrases,

Could you put some thought in to that and come back to me with what you think?

or

After you and Jane look at it, could you give me your thoughts on the 799 figure?

Salary "negotiations" are really interesting because: for better or worse, the entire, sum, total facts on the line are that (A) the employee wants X and (B) the employee can leave if they don't get X. It's an absolutely "one-note" negotiation or discussion, when it comes down to it. As an employee for better or worse all you can do, if you don't get X - is leave. It's not like buying a house or selling airplanes where there are a vast amount of factors. Thus, although there can be a lot of extraneous talk, unfortunately salary negotiations ultimately come down to that bare fact.