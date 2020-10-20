Pretty straightforward... what is the conceptual long term bull case for BTC? Of course, fundamentally, the answer is "increased demand and limited supply", but this is not what I am looking for. Something like 'BTC will be utilized by more people as digital currency becomes more widespread and fiat/paper currency is phased out'. This example seems somewhat plausible, but I am looking for a more in-depth rationale. For example, where would BTC be used in the bull case? By governments? Specialized stores? Does it become accepted by major online marketplaces (ie Amazon, FB marketplace, etc...)? Also, how can you reliably mitigate risk on a large-bull-case-scale if its decentralized? What if someone steals your BTC by logging into your account and transferring it elsewhere? There's no bank to reverse this process. It seems, to me, too high risk/too complex for the general population to use it to be utilized on some huge scale that backs up the long term bull case, but perhaps I am missing something?