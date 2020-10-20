0

I was just reading the earnings call transcript of ebay.

2020 Q1 earnings call says Non-GAAP eps is 0.77. enter image description here

2020 Q2 earnings call says Non-GAAP eps is 1.08. and it says that it is up by 63 %.

I was just trying to understand how they write different components and what they compare it with.

Then it says "Turning to EPS on Slide 11. In Q2, we delivered $1.08 of non-GAAP EPS, up 63% versus the prior year"

But even then if we compare it with Non-GAAP EPS In Q2 2019 it is 58%. enter image description here

I am just confused about how they arrived at 63%.

I think I am missing something here. Can someone help ?

