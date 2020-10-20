I'm a UK citizen who works as a self-employed (sole trader) Software Developer remotely for a variety of UK/US clients.

I'm interested in moving to Costa Rica soon, which has a territorial tax system. If I simply lived and worked in Costa Rica on the rentista temporary visa on route to permanent residency after 3 years, then I'm fairly sure this actively earned income would class as income earned in Costa Rica and I'd owe tax to Costa Rica.

I would no longer be eligible to pay tax to the UK (as long as I didn't visit for more than 16 days and some other things).

It's not clear to me if I could even register as self-employed in Costa Rica and file taxes to pay that money if I was on a temporary visa, first of all.

My question is could I set up an offshore company, let's say in Bulgaria or Estonia, and then charge my clients to this and pay some low tax rate, whilst paying myself dividends to Costa Rica, which would be classed as foreign income (and tax-exempt) or is this foolish thinking?

What other structure could I use if not this one?