I am looking to roll a 401(K) over to an IRA provider with a read-only login. I use financial aggregation tools like mint.com and personalcapital.com, and plan to connect my IRA account to that tool. I would prefer to not give the aggregation provider my banking credentials.

So far, it looks like these IRA providers do not provide a read-only account mechanism:

Fidelity

Schwab

T. Rowe Price

Vanguard

Additionally, I have reached out to:

Email-able

Betterment: rollovers@betterment.com

Ellevest: support@ellevest.com

FirstTrade: service@firstrade.com

Sofi: customerservice@sofi.com

Dial-only

Ally.com: 877-247-2559

Merrill Lynch: 866-820-1492

JP Morgan: 800-338-4345

TD Ameritrade: 800-454-9272

I found this nerdwallet.com link helpful in identifying IRA providers. Finding their contact info was per-site tho.