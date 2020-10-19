0

I am looking to roll a 401(K) over to an IRA provider with a read-only login. I use financial aggregation tools like mint.com and personalcapital.com, and plan to connect my IRA account to that tool. I would prefer to not give the aggregation provider my banking credentials.

So far, it looks like these IRA providers do not provide a read-only account mechanism:

  • Fidelity
  • Schwab
  • T. Rowe Price
  • Vanguard

Additionally, I have reached out to:

Email-able

  • Betterment: rollovers@betterment.com
  • Ellevest: support@ellevest.com
  • FirstTrade: service@firstrade.com
  • Sofi: customerservice@sofi.com

Dial-only

  • Ally.com: 877-247-2559
  • Merrill Lynch: 866-820-1492
  • JP Morgan: 800-338-4345
  • TD Ameritrade: 800-454-9272

I found this nerdwallet.com link helpful in identifying IRA providers. Finding their contact info was per-site tho.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
JJ Zabkar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Unfortunately service/product/brokerage recommendations like this are off-topic here. Out of curiosity, do all the banks you currently have linked to Mint offer Read-only logins? I didn't think they were very common. – Nosjack 46 secs ago

Your Answer

JJ Zabkar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.