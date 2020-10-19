I am looking to roll a 401(K) over to an IRA provider with a read-only login. I use financial aggregation tools like mint.com and personalcapital.com, and plan to connect my IRA account to that tool. I would prefer to not give the aggregation provider my banking credentials.
So far, it looks like these IRA providers do not provide a read-only account mechanism:
- Fidelity
- Schwab
- T. Rowe Price
- Vanguard
Additionally, I have reached out to:
Email-able
- Betterment: rollovers@betterment.com
- Ellevest: support@ellevest.com
- FirstTrade: service@firstrade.com
- Sofi: customerservice@sofi.com
Dial-only
- Ally.com: 877-247-2559
- Merrill Lynch: 866-820-1492
- JP Morgan: 800-338-4345
- TD Ameritrade: 800-454-9272
I found this nerdwallet.com link helpful in identifying IRA providers. Finding their contact info was per-site tho.