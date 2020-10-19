0

I am trying to use GnuCash to keep track of the expenses (such as rent and electricity) in a shared apartment. For historical reasons, I pay for all the bills from my personal checking account. At the beginning of every month, my roommates transfer their expected share to this checking account. Ideally, I would like to keep it that way and use my personal GnuCash file to keep track of all these expenses. My first attempt to achieve this goes something like this:

  • Assets
    • Checking account
    • Claims against roommates
      • Person A
      • Person B
      • Person C
    • Clearing of joint expenses
      • Period 1 (A + B + me)
      • Period 2 (B + C + me)
    • Additional personal accounts...
  • Expenses
    • Apartment

The idea is the following: I use the Claims against roommates to track what every roommates owes me. After a person moves out, this needs to be settled by a transfer from or to my checking account.

I added Clearing of joint expenses accounts to split the joint expenses of all the persons that share the apartment at a given time. When I pay the a bill for the electricity while A and B share the apartment with me, for instance, this would decrease the balance of my checking account and increase the balance of the Period 1 (A + B + me) account.

At regular intervals (such as at the end of the year), I would book 1/3 of the this account's balance to the claims against Person A, 1/3 to the claims against Person B, and 1/3 to my personal expenses (Apartment).

What I like about this setup is that I don't have to go though the effort to split every single apartment-related transaction that appears in my checking account. Instead, I delay and combine a lot of these splits into one. However, this comes at the disadvantage that my personal expenses are tracked in a delayed manner. Until I perform the split, my net worth seems higher that it actually is (since I have already paid for my portion of my electricity bill).

Is there a better way to handle this situation?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
bosonic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

bosonic is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.