Apologies for the non descriptive title, but I'll go into more detail here. At my work my friend and I run a small "business" selling snacks (at no profit). People write on a sheet of paper what they've taken and every month or two we tally up their consumption and put it into a spreadsheet. Every so often we ask people to top up their balance and then we have to enter money we've received on our bank account on it. We also use the same spreadsheet to track the money we spend on snacks (i.e. there's money going out as well as in).

The spreadsheet has served us well so far but it's really quite cumbersome. People come and go so the list of people keeps getting bigger even though the same amount of people are actually at our work. It's also quite easy to make mistakes in it since it's so confusing and muddled.

I was wondering then if anyone had any suggestions for free software which would do the same thing, or even just a better bookkeeping template. In an ideal world, this software would also allow people to send money and automatically top up their balance, but even just a clearer spreadsheet would be good.