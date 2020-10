I purchased 13-week Bill on US treasury. It will mature Oct 22. But I want to re-invest part of it today, Oct 18.

When I log into my Treasury Direct account, there is option to edit my security, i.e. to reinvest and specify how much to re-invest. Instead, it has status, "Pending Maturity"

I sent an email, but I just wanted to know my options before the Treasury Dept opens tomorrow, i.e. Monday morning.

How to re-invest part of my investment instead of it all maturing on the 22nd.

Please help.