I left the UK for good years ago, but I still have a private limited company there (that I own 100%) and because of that I have to file self assessment which is just a series of zeros in every input field because the private limited company is also not doing any business.

When filling out the self assessment, there is a question about whether I am a director of a private limited company or not (I am) and when I choose yes they ask for my P45/60 as provided by my private limited company to me. The problem is, I'm not on the payroll because I never paid myself a salary for being director and therefore there's no P45/P60 either so this leaves me with 2 options for filling out the personal self assessment AFAIK:

Just assume by "directory" they mean a salaried employee and since that I am not, just claim that I am not a directory of any company in the UK. Just fill out a P45/P60 template with a bunch of zeros on it (truth) and provided that when filling out my personal self assessment.

Question: What is the correct course of action here?