I am an Australian Citizen currently living in the UK. I logged on to the Australian Tax Office (ATO) website today an the ATO tells me i have unclaimed super. It's about $3000, and is exactly equal to the amount of super I had in my fund when i left Australia. It was basically just contributions I made working as a teenager and during university, I have much more now in my UK pension fund.

As far as I can tell, this means my superannuation fund has closed my account and all the money is now being held by the tax office. I am not sure why, but I suspect it was because of one or more of:

I am not a resident in Australia,

They couldn't contact me

It was a small amount of money

I wasn't making contributions

So I think now the ATO has the money?

Do I need to do anything about it?

Will it continue to gain interest while the ATO has it? My superfund had actually been doing pretty well at it over the last few years, net 5-10% growth per year. (Incontrast to my old superfund, which made 0.1% then changed me fees that far exceeded that). I would rather not have it sitting there as inflation devalues it down to nothing.

I don't have any desire to try and remove money from my superfund, I am many decades away from retiring and assume i will probably move back to Australia before I do.