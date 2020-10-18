I am a 39 year old British citizen. For the next year, possibly longer, I will be living and working in Thailand. I have a working visa, will be working for a Thai company and will be paying local tax, so I will not be UK tax resident during this time. I do have a property I rent out, so will continue to pay tax on that. I am trying to determine if I should/can continue paying National Insurance contributions to protect my state pension.

According the HMRC my National Insurance contributions are as follows

13 years of full contributions

28 years to contribute before 5 April 2048

11 years when you did not contribute enough (4 years higher education, 7 years working abroad)

I will speak to HMRC this week to find out my obligations. However, if I am not obligated, would I be better off to continue NI contributions or to put the money into something like a Vanguard Personal Pension (SIPP)? There will be no contributions from my employer during my time away, so I want to put my money where it will yield the best returns.

Apologies if this is an obvious question, I've spent much of my life as staff rather than self-employed and have paid very little attention to tax and pension. I'm a bit late to the game at this point, but trying to get my house in order as best as I can. Any advice or suggested reading from the more finance savvy would be really appreciated.