Ask for a friend, who is expecting hard times soon. My friend is not computer literate, and I know nothing of benefits.

The best information that I can find is How do savings and lump sum pay-outs affect benefits?, which says

Some benefits are affected by the amount of money you have in savings, such as cash in a savings account, or investments in shares. These benefits are called means-tested benefits.

It has a link What counts as savings?, which says

Savings are counted as any money you can get hold of relatively easily, or financial products that can be sold on. These include: cash and money in bank or building society accounts, including current accounts that don’t pay interest

National Savings and Investments savings account and Premium Bonds

stocks and shares

property, which is not your main home.

And, that is where I am unsure. It does not explicitly mention SIPP or ISA, and I do not know if one can get money from them "relatively easily" (although they do hold stocks & shares).

Can anyone point me at a (preferably UK government) site that explicitly says whether SIPP / ISA will be considered when someone claims UK benefits (especially housing, job seeker, low income)?