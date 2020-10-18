Ask for a friend, who is expecting hard times soon. My friend is not computer literate, and I know nothing of benefits.
The best information that I can find is How do savings and lump sum pay-outs affect benefits?, which says
Some benefits are affected by the amount of money you have in savings, such as cash in a savings account, or investments in shares. These benefits are called means-tested benefits.
It has a link What counts as savings?, which says
Savings are counted as any money you can get hold of relatively easily, or financial products that can be sold on. These include:
- cash and money in bank or building society accounts, including current accounts that don’t pay interest
- National Savings and Investments savings account and Premium Bonds
- stocks and shares
- property, which is not your main home.
And, that is where I am unsure. It does not explicitly mention SIPP or ISA, and I do not know if one can get money from them "relatively easily" (although they do hold stocks & shares).
Can anyone point me at a (preferably UK government) site that explicitly says whether SIPP / ISA will be considered when someone claims UK benefits (especially housing, job seeker, low income)?