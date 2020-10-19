Does anyone know where I can see Futures volumes? None of the boards show it.
How would you know whether the option volume is pro index or against index? – Bob Baerker 19 hours ago
-
By cross-referencing it with ISEE. (measures Opened positions only). – Steve237 9 hours ago
-
If I open a new long call position, how do you know if I am bullish or bearish? – Bob Baerker 8 hours ago
-
Well chances are likely that you would be Bullish. (as opposed to that being a protective-insurance against your underlying short position). The size of the position generally speaks to that also. – Steve237 5 hours ago
-
Yes, a long call could be bullish or it could be hedging a bearish short position. It's also possible that the market maker has done a conversion in order to offset a put buyer. IOW, trader A is buying puts (bearish) and the market maker buys the stock as well as a same strike call to offset. The underlying has already been counted in your tally of index volume and now you have offsetting positions in the put and call so they are irrelevant to your total tally of option volume. And what if a large trade was a spread? My point is that the data total is not 100% reliable. – Bob Baerker 5 hours ago