Is there a way to get total collective daily volume behind an index? Say Dow index is a collection of 30 companies. Now people can purchase shares in any of the 30 and volumes show just fine. So do Index purchases. What's missing from this are the Futures and Options volumes which are being bet pro/against the index.

So I am interested to see if this info is easily available as a large collected sum? (which would include all the future contracts and daily options volumes, as a total sum in either direction, Long/calls Vs short/puts), instead of going into every chain and adding them up manually.