The picture below is a P&L diagram for a call credit spread that exhibits the pattern I've seen in every single introduction to credit spreads I have looked at. Namely, above the long leg's (green) strike price (in this case $111), the net profit/loss (black) is a negative constant (-$3.50), below the short leg's (red) strike price ($100), the net profit/loss is a positive constant ($7.50), and the absolute value of the former is less than the latter.

I've never seen, however, a P&L diagram like the one below, where the net profit/loss remains positive throughout.

The difference between the second and the first examples is only in the long leg's strike price. These are $111 and $105, for the first and second examples, respectively.

Since these introductions to credit spreads invariably express the opinion that credit spreads are a very useful trading strategy, there has to be a reason for they never showing anything like the "win-win" scenario illustrated by the second example. How come?

I imagine that this reason has to do with some form of arbitrage that rules out this scenario in real life, but I can't identify what this form of arbitrage would be.

Of course, in concocting these two examples, I allowed myself to modify the long leg's strike price without any restriction, other than keeping it above the short leg's strike price. This may be impossible in practice (at least, that is, if I am to keep the other parameters unchanged, as I've done here), but again, if so, I don't understand why this is the case.

(I've cast this question in terms of call credit spreads, but one can concoct a similar "win-win" scenario using put credit spreads. Furthermore, one can also concoct "win-win" strategies using call and put debit spreads. In all cases, it's all a matter of tuning the relative sizes of the spreads between the strike prices and the premiums.)