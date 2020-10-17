1

Almost all auto insurers I speak with require that I give them the model and make of the car I will be driving. For example:

  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • Honda Civic
  • Subaru Outback

Consider if I got in a car accident when I was...

  • driving a friend's car
  • If I was on vacation driving a rental car
  • if I was driving family-member's car when an auto accident occurs

Any insurance claim I file would be denied, because I was not driving a vehicle covered by my policy.

How do I get auto liability insurance in the United States to cover ANY car I am driving?

  • I noticed that you used the auto-loan tag. Is it a mistake? – Flux 2 hours ago
  • First problem with answering questions about US auto insurance is that auto insurance laws (and most other things to do with cars) are different in every state. Second problem is that rates are very much affected by the make of car. (And that's just liability, without getting into collision & comprehensive.) But generally the policy for a car covers occasional use by other drivers. – jamesqf 2 hours ago


Let's look at your examples one by one:

driving a friend's car

  • Your friend's insurance would likely cover you instead of your own

If I was on vacation driving a rental car

Many, but not all, insurance policies cover cars you rent by the insured drive. You can also get insurance for a fee from the rental company. A 3rd option, is that some credit cards provide insurance if you rent a car using their card.

if I was driving family-member's car when an auto accident occurs

Same story as if you were driving your friend's car. However, if you LIVE with that family member and aren't listed on their policy it may be an issue depending on how frequently you drive it.

This system makes sense because they price the insurance in terms of how much risk they are accepting. It would be much more expensive for them to pay a claim on a Ferrari than a Chevy Malibu, so they have to price it that way. Assuming you could convince an insurance company to cover ANY car you could possibly drive, they would have to assume the worst and charge you extremely high rates.

  • I was typing up basically the same, the only note is that laws vary by state, so be sure to research what is appropriate coverage for your state and circumstances. – Hart CO 2 hours ago


How do I get auto liability insurance in the United States to cover ANY car I am driving?

You can not.

Auto insurance in the Usa goes with the car/driver specifically. You may be used to (say) France or some other country - insurance details are totally, completely, different all around the world.

Note that rental car insurance is handled completely separately, with absolutely no relation to "your normal" insurance.

  • In the US it more follows the car, not car/driver. So you don't need special coverage if you borrow a friend's car, covered under their insurance. – Hart CO 2 hours ago

