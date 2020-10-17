Almost all auto insurers I speak with require that I give them the model and make of the car I will be driving. For example:
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Honda Civic
- Subaru Outback
Consider if I got in a car accident when I was...
- driving a friend's car
- If I was on vacation driving a rental car
- if I was driving family-member's car when an auto accident occurs
Any insurance claim I file would be denied, because I was not driving a vehicle covered by my policy.
How do I get auto liability insurance in the United States to cover ANY car I am driving?