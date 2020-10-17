I am a non resident alien, not living in the US. I inherited funds from a US stock exchange account after the owner died, but they could not wire it to a non US bank. THey can only wire to a US bank under my name, which I do not have. I can't open a bank account in the US in my name as they require SSN and what nots. Etransfers are also impossible. What options do I have?
So what brokerage is it? It's totally ok to state the name. – Fattie 2 hours ago
"but they could not wire it to a non US bank"
This is completely strange and bizarre.
They can and should send it anywhere you want. At worst - get a cheque.
Are you sure this isn't some scam?