I am a non resident alien, not living in the US. I inherited funds from a US stock exchange account after the owner died, but they could not wire it to a non US bank. THey can only wire to a US bank under my name, which I do not have. I can't open a bank account in the US in my name as they require SSN and what nots. Etransfers are also impossible. What options do I have?

  • So what brokerage is it? It's totally ok to state the name. – Fattie 2 hours ago
"but they could not wire it to a non US bank"

This is completely strange and bizarre.

They can and should send it anywhere you want. At worst - get a cheque.

Are you sure this isn't some scam?

