-1

If I sell a call option out of the money that goes in the money before expiration, and if the buyer chooses to exercise the option before expiration, is there an immediate or delayed notification in TWS?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
salty is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Traders submit exercise notices during (and after) market hours and their brokers notify the OOC. In the evening, the OCC uses an electronic "Wheel" to randomly determine assignments which are then sent to the brokers who then use their own in house method to determine who gets assigned.

With IBKR, your end of day E-mail statement will contain the details of the assignment transaction. So that means very late the same day to early the next morning, depending on whether it's a normal trading day or expiration. This information would be available in your online statement as well.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

salty is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.