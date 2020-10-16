0

I understand that a nonresident alien is taxed either using flat rates, or using potentially lowered rates if the US has a tax treaty with her country of residency.

Question: how is the country of residency determined?

Context: The examples here and elsewhere assume that a nonresident alien will be traveling to the US from their country of citizenship, which simplifies things a lot. My case is slightly more complicated: I am an Indian national who presently lives in Singapore and has filed taxes in Singapore for the last three years. I have also filed taxes in India for the last six years. I am about to leave Singapore permanently and head to the US. In the US's eyes, is my country of residency India or Singapore? Suppose it is Singapore, since that's the last place I have drawn substantial salary. In that case, is there a time when it switches to India? India is clearly the country I have a deeper connection to.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Mohan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Since I've been around heaps of these situations, I can tell you for a fact it will be India. They couldn't care less about, and don't want to know about, Singapore. Note that as of "now" you are not living in Singapore - right? I can't sort of give you "a reference" for this since it's based on seeing it many times and the outcome of what some legal or accounting says, so, wait for references from someone else! {As a curiosity: in cases like this sometimes the person will keep a small flat or the like in Singapore, so you can continue to be resident there rather than India!} – Fattie 11 hours ago
  • To clarify, I am currently in Singapore, and I'll be heading to the US from Singapore directly. Does this affect your answer at all? Sounds like not... – Mohan 10 hours ago
  • {Thanks for the added tip! India's tax treaty with the US is actually nicer than Singapore's, so I think I'll leave things be.} – Mohan 10 hours ago

Your Answer

Mohan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.