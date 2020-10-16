I understand that a nonresident alien is taxed either using flat rates, or using potentially lowered rates if the US has a tax treaty with her country of residency.

Question: how is the country of residency determined?

Context: The examples here and elsewhere assume that a nonresident alien will be traveling to the US from their country of citizenship, which simplifies things a lot. My case is slightly more complicated: I am an Indian national who presently lives in Singapore and has filed taxes in Singapore for the last three years. I have also filed taxes in India for the last six years. I am about to leave Singapore permanently and head to the US. In the US's eyes, is my country of residency India or Singapore? Suppose it is Singapore, since that's the last place I have drawn substantial salary. In that case, is there a time when it switches to India? India is clearly the country I have a deeper connection to.