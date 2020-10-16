I moved into a townhome in summer 2020. I just got a letter from the homeowner's association stating that they are claiming insurance from a hail event back in July of 2019 (a year before I moved in). The master insurance deductible is around $2.7k/per member. The association suggests using the required HO-6 policy each member has to pay only their individual deductible ($500 in my case), and the HO-6 policy will pay the remaining $2,200.

Am I making a claim on my HO-6 against

The hail damage itself, or The usage of the master insurance policy?

I assume that if it is the former, the HO-6 claim would be rejected because the date of the damage was before I moved in (and therefore before my policy took effect) and if the latter, my HO-6 should cover it.

Of course, I will be speaking to the association and my insurance, and I understand it is hard to say if you can't see my specific policy, and all that. But I just want to know if anyone has gone through something similar first.