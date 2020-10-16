The price of the option determines what kind of size $25,000 means. 1,000 contracts at 25 cents apiece would be hard to move, even for the most liquid option series. Much less so for 10 contracts at $25 apiece.

Another factor would be the liquidity of a stock's options. The entire open interest for all of the options traded in some stocks is quite low whereas the daily trading volume for some individual strike prices in heavily traded securities like AAPL or SPY can easily be over 25,000 contracts.