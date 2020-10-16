Consider the name of a bond: "American Telephone & Telegraph Co. Convertible 4½s, due 1933". I have some questions about the coupon payment interval information contained in the name:

I would like to know if the "s" suffix after the coupon rate really means "semiannual coupon payments". If so, could you point me to an authoritative source that says this? I have always assumed that "s" means "semiannual", but when I tried to verify my knowledge by searching online, I had great difficulty in finding any sources, let alone an authoritative source.

Other than the "s" suffix for semiannual coupon payments, are there similar notations in use for other coupon payment periods/intervals? For example, "Solvent corp. 5a due 2030" for annual coupon payments, and "Ace corp. 5q due 2050" for quarterly payments. Are these conventions used?