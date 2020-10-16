Recently, the company Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) reported preliminary results for their 3rd quarter.

On their official website, they made the following statement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), in fulfillment of its obligations to promptly file a resale registration statement on Form S-3 in connection with its successful acquisition of Signal Sciences on October 1, today announced preliminary revenue results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

I was a bit surprised because I was not aware of any regulation that required them to do this. Is it typical for companies to announce their financials after a merger/acquisition? Or did their financial team just decide to do this for the hell of it?