1

I am trying to see when Disney was traded at 79.07.

When I see graph on Google, it shows Year-to-Date lowest point is Mar 23rd trading at 85.98.

How do I see (1) Date and (2) Time when stock was 79.07?

Thank you.

enter image description here

| improve this question | |
0

The graph that you posted is a closing price line graph so it does not depict the high or the low price.

The lowest low price this year was $79.07 on 3/18.

The lowest closing price this year was $85.76 on 3/23.

You can see this in the historical data at Yahoo Finance. My Thomson Reuters data shows the same prices.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.