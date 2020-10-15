I am trying to see when Disney was traded at 79.07.
When I see graph on Google, it shows Year-to-Date lowest point is Mar 23rd trading at 85.98.
How do I see (1) Date and (2) Time when stock was 79.07?
Thank you.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am trying to see when Disney was traded at 79.07.
When I see graph on Google, it shows Year-to-Date lowest point is Mar 23rd trading at 85.98.
How do I see (1) Date and (2) Time when stock was 79.07?
Thank you.
The graph that you posted is a closing price line graph so it does not depict the high or the low price.
The lowest low price this year was $79.07 on 3/18.
The lowest closing price this year was $85.76 on 3/23.
You can see this in the historical data at Yahoo Finance. My Thomson Reuters data shows the same prices.