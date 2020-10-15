1

I'm refinancing my house loan and I wanted to set it up as bi-weekly, since it effectively applies the extra payment every year. However, as we're going through the process, my mortgage consultant said that the interest rate was limited to the locked-in value we'd negotiated due to it being bi-weekly, and that I could pay points only if I set it up as monthly. Is this a common practice?

If it comes down to needing to switch to monthly, then I'll be sure that I can still apply extra payments and that I won't be penalized for early repayment. Thanks in advance.

In Michigan, prepayment penalties beyond 3 years after origination are illegal. (Please note, this is not legal advice and I am not a laywer.) As such, your mortgage documents should include either no prepayment fees or limited to those in the first three years and limited to 1% of those prepayments.

Please check your mortgage agreement carefully for this information; it should be clearly present in that agreement, but lenders do vary on this and some may attempt to charge an illegal fee (especially national lenders who may consider themselves bound by US law not MI law, even though MI's position is that they are bound by both).

I would suggest taking the monthly mortgage, and then paying off extra (either simply adding some extra to each payment, or adding an extra payment periodically) on your own, as in Create Your Own Biweekly Mortgage. Just make sure you check your mortgage agreement to ensure they don't attempt to add a prepayment fee.

Do you want to pay points? The biweekly required payment on a mortgage that is paid off in N years is not half the required monthly payment on a mortgage that is paid off in N years. If you want to "get" the "extra monthly payment" each year so that you can pay off the mortgage sooner, change your biweekly payment to be half the monthly required payment. Note that most lenders are happy to set up an automatic deduction of the required payment from your checking account, but many (most? all?) would balk at doing automatic deductions of more than the required payment amount. Remember that in most cases these days, residential mortgages (even those from your neighborhood bank) are sold to some service company that collects the payments, and so it is not the friendly neighborhood bank where one walks in on the first of the month to make the mortgage payment in person. So, it is harder to pay an additional amount every two weeks (or every month) than it used to be in the good old days; you have to deal with the service company which has little interest in what you want to do. Whether you can still arrange to make mortgage payments in the amounts of your own choosing by initiating a payment (instead of letting the service company generate an ACH request to deduct the required amount from your bank account) is a matter for your bank to decide; wire transfers are expensive and "pay bills" services from the bank are notoriously unreliable as to when the check reaches the recipient, and the recipient might be even more unreliable as to whether the money will be credited to the proper account. The last time I dealt with such a service, the additional amount was simply held as a partial prepayment of the next payment due.

  • A "biweekly mortgage" is one where the N year monthly mortgage payment is calculated, divided in two, and then made due every two weeks (see investopedia.com/terms/b/biweeklymortgage.asp), thus actually ending the mortgage sooner. It's a convenience basically based on the fact that lots of people did this the manual way for years. – Joe 16 hours ago

