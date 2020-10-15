I'm refinancing my house loan and I wanted to set it up as bi-weekly, since it effectively applies the extra payment every year. However, as we're going through the process, my mortgage consultant said that the interest rate was limited to the locked-in value we'd negotiated due to it being bi-weekly, and that I could pay points only if I set it up as monthly. Is this a common practice?
If it comes down to needing to switch to monthly, then I'll be sure that I can still apply extra payments and that I won't be penalized for early repayment. Thanks in advance.