Do you want to pay points? The biweekly required payment on a mortgage that is paid off in N years is not half the required monthly payment on a mortgage that is paid off in N years. If you want to "get" the "extra monthly payment" each year so that you can pay off the mortgage sooner, change your biweekly payment to be half the monthly required payment. Note that most lenders are happy to set up an automatic deduction of the required payment from your checking account, but many (most? all?) would balk at doing automatic deductions of more than the required payment amount. Remember that in most cases these days, residential mortgages (even those from your neighborhood bank) are sold to some service company that collects the payments, and so it is not the friendly neighborhood bank where one walks in on the first of the month to make the mortgage payment in person. So, it is harder to pay an additional amount every two weeks (or every month) than it used to be in the good old days; you have to deal with the service company which has little interest in what you want to do. Whether you can still arrange to make mortgage payments in the amounts of your own choosing by initiating a payment (instead of letting the service company generate an ACH request to deduct the required amount from your bank account) is a matter for your bank to decide; wire transfers are expensive and "pay bills" services from the bank are notoriously unreliable as to when the check reaches the recipient, and the recipient might be even more unreliable as to whether the money will be credited to the proper account. The last time I dealt with such a service, the additional amount was simply held as a partial prepayment of the next payment due.