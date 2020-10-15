I was reading a bond description from "Security analysis" and found this excerpt "Cudahy Packing Company First Mortgage 5s, due 1946." Can some one explain me please the meaning of this sentence. I understand "Cudahy Packing Company" is the name of the company and they have issued a 1st Mortgage bond, what I didn't understand is last words i.e. "5s, due 1946".
What country are you in / the bond from? If it's India, then since it will have been pre-independence, it may be that bonds were denominated in British currency, in which case 5s would be 5 shillings (where there were 20 shillings to the pound). Also, you have 1938 in your title, and 1946 in the question... you might want to edit to make them consistent. – TripeHound 15 hours ago
@TripeHound It is an American corporate bond. Cudahy Packing Company. – Flux 14 hours ago
Let's take an example — "XYZ Widget Corporation 5s, due 2030":
- "XYZ Widget Corporation" is the issuer name.
- "5" is the coupon rate.
- "s" means semiannual coupon payments.
- "2030" is the maturity year.