I was reading a bond description from "Security analysis" and found this excerpt "Cudahy Packing Company First Mortgage 5s, due 1946." Can some one explain me please the meaning of this sentence. I understand "Cudahy Packing Company" is the name of the company and they have issued a 1st Mortgage bond, what I didn't understand is last words i.e. "5s, due 1946".

