As we all know that Warren Buffet invest had almost all of his wealth in Berkshire stocks, I am doing some research around Pershing Square Holding https://pershingsquareholdings.com, When looking at financial reports https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/, management only owns around 3% of total public shares, which makes me wonder how does Bill Ackman invest his own money?

His personal wealth is claimed to be at 2 billion according to Wikipedia and he has made this great fortune through management fee/performance fee in the past 2 decades. I couldn't find anything useful information online though.