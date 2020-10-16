2

I'm trying to understand how secure it is to own mutual funds/ETFs, not in terms of market volatility etc., but in terms of judicial security (i.e. what happens to your holdings if the firm goes bankrupt). To understand it, I have read this article about the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers: What Happens to Lehman’s Customers?

Note: From now on, I'm always referring to investors who own funds/ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers, not by investors who invested in Lehman Brothers or subprime mortgages (e.g. S&P 500 ETF investors).

From the above article, what I have understood is that the funds/ETFs managed by Lehman Bros. were shifted to other brokerage firms to be managed by them. Is this what actually happened? Still, what happens with the investors if, hypothetically, no brokerage firm in the world wants to manage these financial products?

  • When you say "S&P 500 ETF", do you mean an S&P 500 ETF managed by Lehman Brothers? Did Lehman manage any S&P 500 ETF? It did manage a number of ETNs, but I am not aware that it managed an S&P 500 ETF. – Flux 2 hours ago
Here's an article which gives some insight into what happened with Lehman. Here are the highlights:

Lehman’s bankruptcy caused minimal disruptions to most customers of its broker dealer, Lehman Brothers Inc. (LBI). One reason is that, by law, customer assets and Lehman’s own assets were segregated. Also, perhaps because the bankruptcy was to some extent foreseen, a large number of customer accounts transferred out before LBI’s default.

After LBI was put into a Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) liquidation proceeding, most of the remaining customer accounts were transferred quickly to solvent broker-dealers. Early on, about $45 billion worth of customer claims (out of a total of about $190 billion) was transferred to Neuberger Berman. On September 19, 2008, Barclays Capital acquired select customer accounts of LBI and, by September 23, about $43 billion of LBI customer claims had been transferred to Barclays. The rapid transfer of customer accounts to rival broker-dealers suggests that opportunity costs to LBI customers were small.

  • "[...]customer assets and Lehman’s own assets were segregated.[...]" what would have happened if that was not the case? – Martel yesterday
  • 4
    Regulatory rules require that customer assets must be segregated from the assets of the brokerage firm. – Bob Baerker yesterday
  • @Martel Some would call that a pyramid scheme or a MLM. – Nelson 6 hours ago

