Where would I go to find every stock listed on the NASDAQ and how can I be notified/discover if a stock leaves or is added to this list in the future?
Are you refering to NASDAQ-100, NASDAQ Composite, or literally the whole NASDAQ? – base64 11 hours ago
The NASDAQ offers a downloadable directory of its stocks. On the left side, look for Downloadable Files.
They also offer a list of issues that are pending suspension or delisting.
The list of symbols can be found on nasdaqtrader.com. Navigate to the "Symbol Directory" near to top-right of the page and selected "NASDAQ-Listed" under the "Downloadable Files" menu. According to the site, "All information is as of the current trading day.".
The URL with the text file is http://ftp.nasdaqtrader.com/dynamic/SymDir/nasdaqlisted.txt.