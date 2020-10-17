You received a message that was foremost designed to get your attention, and it did that successfully. But look at the message: Is there any indication that they know you, beyond knowing your email address, or guessing a phone number if you received it via text message? That’s the best indication that it’s not real.
As an example, my wife received a really nasty email claiming that she had parked her car in the wrong place and she would be fined. She was quite upset until I asked her: Do they mention your name anywhere? Do they mention the license number of your car anywhere, or the make of your car? If it was real the email would have said “Dear Mrs. Gnasher, you parked your orange VW Beetle with license number A123XYZ...”.
Please check, but I’ll bet there is no evidence that they know who you are. There may be links in your email leading to malware to infect your computer, so don’t click anywhere, or they gave a phone number which they want you to call, and either you will be charged for calling the number, or an experienced conman will try to convince you to hand over money.