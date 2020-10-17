This sounds very much like spam to trick you into clicking that link or, once you contacted them, to get money from you (i.e. "You need to pay the shipping fee. I don't care if you ordered it or not, I got this article and should send it to you. If you want your money back afterwards, contact ..." - Money gone).

There are many emails around that claim you ordered something, made a payment that needs to be reversed, your bank needs your details and so on...

Do not click any links in suspicius emails. They may lead you to sites looking exactly like the real ones to trick you into entering your credentials. Or sites containing viruses or any other malware. Don't believe it if you don't know for sure. Do never ever ever send any private information (name, bank information including account number, address) to someone you don't know is trustworthy. Do never ever open attachments if you're not 100% sure you know what it is. Once a program gets to execute (by a .exe file or a macro in a word document) it has full control over your system. It can then load additional files and do whatever it wants. Look up "Ransomware".

If a random stranger with a suit would walk up to you on the streets and ask you to sign some mysterious contract or give all of your personal data so he can send you money, would you do it? I hope not.

There are current viruses that read emails from infected system and improve the fake emails they send. These emails look very very real and might even trick experienced users to click links or open attachments.

And to answer your 2 questions: