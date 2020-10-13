No, it is not possible.

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process in which a privately-held corporation becomes a publicly-held corporation and gets listed on a stock exchange. Your house is not a corporation of any sort. It is not a business.

You could, theoretically, start a corporation that owns your house, and then sell shares of that corporation to investors. You would then have to start paying rent to your corporation. You will have trouble finding anyone gullible enough to buy shares of that corporation, and you would need a lot more holdings than just one house before you could even dream of being listed on a stock exchange, as the stock exchanges have minimum capitalization value requirements.