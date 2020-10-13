33 mins ago . This question was migrated from Quantitative Finance Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I have 10 months of work, which's my first work experience, and during this period I haven't saved anything in my bank account. I spend all of my salary on rent, which represents 32% of it and the rest in the daily expenses. I want a way to keep as much money as possible because I really need it to do many things.