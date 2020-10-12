I am working on a trading algorithm and have signed up with IEX Cloud for realtime market data for quotes, etc. I am trying to identify a list of brokers that support trading on the IEX exchange, and in particular ones that allow me to specify IEX as the exchange I want to submit orders to.

The legacy IEX Trading API has a list of "members", but it is not clear which have an API nor which allow me to specify IEX as my exchange of choice for orders.

Any information or direction would be appreciated. Please note, this is not a question of opinion, even if it seems so. I have researched quite a bit to try identifying the supported brokers that meet the requirements I described, including asking IEX directly (IEX would not provide such information).