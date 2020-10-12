I'm looking for some help with a finance homework. We've been given the FCA calculation for APR:

Source: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/publication/handbook/graphic/13449.png

We've also been given a worked example, but the example doesn't provide an explanation on how to rearrange the equation to find the APR.

The worked example states:

Loan amount = 30,000.00

Initial admin fee = 250.00

Duration of loan repayments = 3 years (36 monthly instalments)

Interest charge = 12%

It then shows the above figures entered in, plus the calculated monthly payment figure of 1,333.33 and then "we solve for APR which is 24.13%".

I have no idea how they calculated the APR with the above formula.

For context, I'm a mature student studying a business degree and due to covid we're studying remotely and my lecturer isn't the best. So I'd really appreciate it if someone could show me how the formula is rearranged?