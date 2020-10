My brother and I bought a rental property. I put in 75% of the money, and he put in 25%. For twenty years, we filed income taxes reflecting that 75%-25% ownership. But the deed just says "My Name and Brother's Name".

My brother's widow is now asserting that she owns 50%, saying that all that matters is what the deed says, not who paid how much. Is she correct, or is there a way to correct the deed now to reflect the correct ownership?