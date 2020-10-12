0

I am a Canadian, living in Canada, born in Canada to one Canadian and one Canadian/American parent, which makes me an American "Person". This means I am responsible for filing and paying taxes to both Canada and the US. The process is extremely complex, but I can't afford a cross-border accounting specialist so I do it myself.

I'm planning to start an online business where most of my clients will be in the US. I want to open a Delaware LLC where I can accept payments and conduct business.

I understand there are major tax complications when a Canadian opens a US business, let alone a Canadian/American. It's simply too overwhelming and I've already spent weeks just trying to figure out how to do the paperwork! I've barely even been able to work on the business.

So I'm considering just opening the LLC, using a US address, and simply leaving out the Canadian angle completely (i.e. not mentioning it to the CRA). One day if the business is successful, I'll be able to hire the lawyers and accountants to put it all right with the rules. Or maybe I'll just move to the US and enjoy the money there.

What are the risks? And what other options do I have? I simply cannot afford the $2000+ dollars that the cross-border accountants and lawyers are asking me for JUST to even start on my file.

I love both countries. I am not trying to escape taxes. But I am so overwhelmed trying to understand the extremely complex rules (that even the experts, in their blog posts, seem to be unsure about) that I cannot reasonably attain "compliance"

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Curious1 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • One point, are you sure you want an LLC? Don't forget, those are pass-through. You may be better with a "real" corporation. Then you can just let any profits pile up there. That more perfectly fits your "sort it out in a few years if relevant" approach, just a thought. – Fattie 2 mins ago
0

The blunt reality is you should be completely fine doing that.

(1) You are indeed a US cit., (2) You have a US address, (3) You file US taxes anyway, (4) Critically you are NOT reducing the taxes paid in any way to anyone.

You'd just be "adding a few more clicks on TaxAct .com" for the LLC hassle.

As you say, if you become the next Elon Musk†, hire a solicitor and forget about it.

Many companies (say, Facebook) are founded on utter scams and lies, and they just "sort it out later".

Note that the IRS is completely screwed w/ Corona anyway. (They are apparently currently just sending out "We'll answer you in 90 days" letters.)

† That bloke is half-Canadian BTW for those who don't know!

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Curious1 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.