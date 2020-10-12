0

I took out a $22,000 loan (over 7 years) against my 401k for the purchase of a new home. I currently owe $15,000 on that loan. While I make 401k contributions each paycheck, I am not making the max contribution. Does it makes more sense to prioritize repaying the 401k loan (with post-tax earnings), resulting in a smaller 401k contribution? Or, should I prioritize making larger 401k contributions (with pre-tax earnings) and not attempt to pay off the remainder of the 401k loan early?

  • Are you maximizing the matched portion, if any? What is the rate on the 401(k) loan, and the mortgage rate? – JTP - Apologise to Monica 4 mins ago

