Yes, in my opinion, you should be paying that loan off ASAP.

One big reason is that if you leave your job for any reason, the loan will be due in full immediately. If you cannot come up with the money, it will be treated as a 401(k) early withdrawal, with all the associated taxes and penalties.

One thing that not everyone understands about 401(k) loans is that the money you have out in the loan is no longer invested in the 401(k). The interest that you are paying does go into your own 401(k) as you pay it back, but this interest is coming from your own pocket.

The employer match does come into play here, as your future contributions are subject to the match, but your loan repayments are not. So it probably does make sense to try to get as much match as you can, but it is still in your best interest to clear this loan as quick as you can to get your money invested again and eliminate the obligation that you have to your current employer.