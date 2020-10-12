This looks like an amazing Stock Exchange site where we can exchange stock tips. I have a question: what is the best stock I should buy right now?
I am looking for a low risk stock that will double every year or two (or even double every month). Sadly, I missed out on Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, etc. because I was so busy with other things that I had little time to ask for stock tips.
Do any of you Money Stock Exchange members have any stock recommendations? I want a stock that will return 10,000%+ within the next few years. I am a patient buy and hold investor who can wait for a few years for my investment to skyrocket.