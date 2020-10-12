Parents left me with all home titles. Now my siblings want there share with no title or will from our parents. What is a fair price for buyout, when I have paid all taxes, insurance and up keep on the houses.
1) What country? 2) Explain what do you mean by "Parents left me with all home titles" - death of parents, power of attorney due to incapacitation, other? If death of parents, how was the estate administered, i.e. in USA, for dead real property owners, the homes/land they owned goes into probate unless provisions made before death like trust. – Morrison Chang 12 mins ago