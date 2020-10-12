I heard someone complain that our local grocery store does not accurately label which items are SNAP / EBT eligible, resulting in consternation and embarrassment at checkout when they were told item after item was not eligible. More people are on assistance programs than ever before, many for the first time.

It would be nice if there already existed an app where they could scan the UPC barcode and quickly determine if the item was eligible. If there is no such app, is there a database or list available that could be used to create such a thing?