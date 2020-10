I noticed that SIPC does not cover futures. Accounts at futures brokers are not protected by SIPC. If I am worried about the possibility of a futures broker's collapse, what should I do? Do I need to conduct due diligence on the broker before opening an account? What would this due diligence involve (what reports do I need to read)? Do futures brokers have something similar to SIPC which would relieve me from having to conduct this due diligence?